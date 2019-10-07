World

Dad charged with homicide after 'accidentally' killing six-month-old baby by tossing her into ceiling fan

07 October 2019 - 11:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A 26-year-old man was charged with homicide in Aggentina after killing his infant stepdaughter.
A 26-year-old man was charged with homicide in Aggentina after killing his infant stepdaughter.
Image: iStock Images

Jesus Michel Zalazar, 26, has been arrested and charged with homicide over the death of his six-month-old stepdaughter, Giuliana del Valle Sotoyan, after he accidentally tossed her into a fan ceiling while playing with her.

According to Daily Mail, the infant's father was arrested in Caucete in San Juan, Argentina.

According to The Sun UK, the infant's aunt, Aldana, said the mother was cooking at the time of the accident and had started to set the table when she heard a blow coming from the ceiling fan.

“I heard the blow on the ceiling fan and when I looked at it, Jesus had her against his chest with his shirt bloody.

“I shouted: 'What have you done?' We rushed out to ask for help from a neighbour to go to the hospital.”

Ananova News reported that the girl underwent urgent surgery at the Guillermo Hospital on Sunday, but succumbed to  head injuries and died on Monday morning. Police initially investigated the incident as one of negligence, but it was later changed to homicide.

Girl, 6, dies after being shot in the head in Port Elizabeth

A 6-year-old died on Friday after she was shot in the head outside her house in Helenvale, Port Elizabeth
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Cebo Mhleli Mbatha’s father speaks about Clifton murder and loss

The UCT student's father has had his dreams shattered
News
3 days ago

Nearly 130 arrested in Joburg police crackdown

Two men pretending to be police officers were among 128 people arrested during anti-crime operations in Johannesburg at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. Mango jet nosedives amidst fresh SAA investigation into looting & corruption News
  5. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X