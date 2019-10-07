World

Man who killed son-in-law trying to surprise him will not face charges

07 October 2019 - 07:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Police say the incident was 'totally accidental'.
Police say the incident was 'totally accidental'.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A Florida, US, man who accidentally shot dead his son-in-law after he flew from Norway to surprise him for his birthday will not face criminal charges.

According to a Time report, 61-year-old Richard Dennis shot and killed Christopher Bergan on October 1, after he jumped out of a bush to surprise him on his birthday.

The 37-year-old apparently made a growling sound before he leapt out to surprise Dennis, the report said.

NBC news reported that the Santa Rosa County sheriff, Bob Johnson, called the shooting “totally accidental”.

Johnson said earlier in the evening someone had banged on the front door of Dennis' house in Gulf Breeze, outside Pensacola.

He said the banging shocked Dennis and he went outside, before Bergan ran off to hide.

“I’m not gonna second guess Mr Dennis for doing what he did,” said Johnson. “I think it was just a horrible accident that should never have happened.”

MORE

Security guard shot at point-blank range during cash heist

A cash-in-transit security guard was fatally shot while another was wounded during a heist at Boxer Superstores in Motherwell on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Can Florida teachers carry guns to schools? Yes, says new US bill

The move comes in the wake of mass shootings in American schools.
News
5 days ago

Grade 6 pupil killed in shooting outside Katlehong school was visiting a friend

A grade 6 pupil, shot dead outside a primary school in Ekurhuleni, was killed by a stray bullet, fired as attackers gunned down their intended ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  3. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  4. WATCH | Angry customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier South Africa
  5. Mango jet nosedives amidst fresh SAA investigation into looting & corruption News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X