Man who killed son-in-law trying to surprise him will not face charges

A Florida, US, man who accidentally shot dead his son-in-law after he flew from Norway to surprise him for his birthday will not face criminal charges.

According to a Time report, 61-year-old Richard Dennis shot and killed Christopher Bergan on October 1, after he jumped out of a bush to surprise him on his birthday.

The 37-year-old apparently made a growling sound before he leapt out to surprise Dennis, the report said.

NBC news reported that the Santa Rosa County sheriff, Bob Johnson, called the shooting “totally accidental”.

Johnson said earlier in the evening someone had banged on the front door of Dennis' house in Gulf Breeze, outside Pensacola.

He said the banging shocked Dennis and he went outside, before Bergan ran off to hide.

“I’m not gonna second guess Mr Dennis for doing what he did,” said Johnson. “I think it was just a horrible accident that should never have happened.”