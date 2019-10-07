Pressure for answers after deadly Paris attack on police

Pressure grew on Monday on France's government to explain how the radicalisation of a man who stabbed four colleagues to death at Paris police headquarters failed to raise red flags inside the intelligence unit where he worked.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, summoned before two parliamentary committees this week, conceded there had been a "malfunction" as he promised to "tighten the net".

The minister came under fire after initially claiming that Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old computer expert, never gave the "slightest reason for alarm" before going on the rampage last Thursday.

Harpon had worked for the police since 2003.

Newspaper front pages on Monday lamented a weakened French state resulting from a "serious malfunction" in the intelligence community and shortcomings in the anti-terror machinery, as critics called for Castaner's head.

Harpon, who was partly deaf, used a kitchen knife and an oyster shucker to kill three police officials and an administrative staffer - three men and a woman - and injure two others in a 30-minute lunchtime rampage that ended when an officer shot him in the head.