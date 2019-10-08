World

Dying teacher penned her own obituary, urging people to focus on what matters most

08 October 2019 - 18:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A US teacher dying of cancer shared some valuable lessons before she died.
Image: Yulia Grogoryeva/123RF

A 32-year-old teacher from Pennsylvania, US, may have lost the fight against cancer but she left behind some valuable lessons, thanks to the obituary she penned shortly before her death.

The obit was published on Erie Times and in it Ashley Kuzma urged people to focus more of their time on people, places and things that matter the most.

"In my spare time, I enjoyed reading, cuddling with my cats, wine tasting, relaxing on my dad's boat, watching movies, golfing, decorating my house, watching football, appreciating a good sunset and watching TV shows like Grey's Anatomy."

Kuzma said during her illness she had a lot of time to think about death.

"When you have recurrent laryngeal cancer that just won't take no for an answer, you have a lot of time to think about death. The good thing is I no longer have to worry about saving for retirement, paying off student loans or trying not to get skin cancer???"

The New York Post reports Kuzma had 29 radiation treatments and five chemotherapy treatments.

Good Morning America reports she asked for donations to be sent to charity.

"In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Orphan Angels Cats Sanctuary and Adoption Centre, Erie, pa, Ohio."

