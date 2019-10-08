EU's Tusk accuses Boris Johnson of 'stupid' Brexit blame game

The host of next week's European summit, EU Council President Donald Tusk, on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying to shift blame for the failure of Brexit talks.

"What's at stake is not winning some stupid blame game," Tusk declared, in a Twitter message addressed directly to the British leader.

"At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don't want a deal, you don't want an extension, you don't want to revoke, quo vadis?" he said, using Latin for "where are you going?"

Tusk, whose council represents the leaders of EU member states, was reacting after Downing Street said Germany's Angela Merkel had warned Johnson that a deal is now "overwhelmingly unlikely".

Johnson's Brexit envoy, diplomat David Frost, is in Brussels for technical talks on a possible withdrawal agreement to put to EU leaders at next week's Brussels summit.