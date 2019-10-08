World

Man arrested 23 years after university student's brutal rape and murder

08 October 2019 - 06:57 By Jessica Levitt
The man has been taken into custody.
The man has been taken into custody.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A man has been arrested in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a student 23 years ago. DNA evidence has allegedly linked him to the crime.

The New York Daily News reports that Nick Stane, a 52-year-old Californian, has been arrested in connection with the 1996 rape and murder of university student Debbie Dorian.

Her body, bound and gagged, was found by her father in her apartment.

NBC reports that Stane has also been linked to several other crimes, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

“Any time you are able to solve a violent crime like this there is a great deal of satisfaction knowing that although you will never bring any type of closure to the family, we can at least bring them some form of justice,” said police chief Jerry Dyer.

ABC 30 reports that while Stane has not been formally charged with the crimes, more than 25 boxes of evidence have been collected.

MORE

Dad charged with homicide after 'accidentally' killing six-month-old baby by tossing her into ceiling fan

26-year old man identified as Jesus Michel Zalazar was arrested and charged with homicide in connection to the death of his six-month old step ...
News
20 hours ago

Man who killed son-in-law trying to surprise him will not face charges

Richard Dennis will not face criminal charges
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit News
  2. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  3. Julius Malema 'prefers' slap-happy MP Marshall Dlamini for leadership job News
  4. 'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng South Africa
  5. Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

'I happen to be a lampshade': Duduzane’s side of events in 5 quotes
Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
X