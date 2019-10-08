Man arrested 23 years after university student's brutal rape and murder

A man has been arrested in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a student 23 years ago. DNA evidence has allegedly linked him to the crime.

The New York Daily News reports that Nick Stane, a 52-year-old Californian, has been arrested in connection with the 1996 rape and murder of university student Debbie Dorian.

Her body, bound and gagged, was found by her father in her apartment.

NBC reports that Stane has also been linked to several other crimes, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

“Any time you are able to solve a violent crime like this there is a great deal of satisfaction knowing that although you will never bring any type of closure to the family, we can at least bring them some form of justice,” said police chief Jerry Dyer.

ABC 30 reports that while Stane has not been formally charged with the crimes, more than 25 boxes of evidence have been collected.