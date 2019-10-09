World

Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran

09 October 2019 - 06:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
An Iranian woman who became famous for extreme photos resembling Angelina Jolie has reportedly been arrested.
According to The Guardian, Sahar Tabar was arrested on the orders of Tehran’s guidance court, which deals with “cultural crimes and social and moral corruption”.

Tabar faces charges including blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, the report added.

The 22-year-old made headlines in 2017 when she was rumoured to have had 50 plastic surgeries to make her look like the Hollywood star.

However, she later admitted to Russian news Sputnik that most of the pictures in her posts on Instagram had been heavily edited using digital tools, and she had never had surgeries.

“It is Photoshop and makeup. Every time I publish a photo I make my face more fun. It is my way of self-expression, a kind of art. My followers know this is not my real face.”

She has also denied the editing was done to make her look like Jolie.

Tabar, according to CNN, joins a long list of online Iranian influencers and fashion bloggers who have been found to run foul of the law, including six people who were arrested in 2014 for dancing to the Pharrell Williams' Happy song in a YouTube video.

