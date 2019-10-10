Alone before an invisible audience: German gunman lived online

The alleged perpetrator of Wednesday's gun attack on a German synagogue had few friends, but a clear idea of the internet audience he wanted to impress.

"Want to be friends?" he asked with a smirk at the start of his livestreamed rampage through the city of Halle, later cursing and apologising to his invisible audience for failing to shoot the congregation praying inside.

"Sorry guys," he said, driving away from the synagogue, where he had shot and killed a passer-by on the street. "One time a loser, always a loser," he said, cursing furiously, the cocksure swagger gone.

Stephan B., named by prosecutors on Thursday as their main suspect, was described by his father in an interview with newspaper Bild as a friendless figure who lived his life online, blaming others for his own failings.

"He wasn't at ease with himself or the world, always blaming others," he said.

Bild and other media said the 27-year-old lived with his mother in a suburb of Halle and had dropped out of university after only two terms.

A military source said he had served for a period in the German army, though received no special training.