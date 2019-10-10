Pride and fear as shells rain down on Turkish border town

Mixed feelings permeated the Turkish town of Akcakale on the border with Syria on Thursday, with families fleeing a barrage of shells while others defiantly stayed to watch troops push into Syria.

The dry streets of Akcakale were practically deserted as shelling from Syria rained down on the second day of Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces.

Akcakale lies within sight of the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, one of the first targets of the Turkish incursion, and bore much of the Kurdish counter-fire when it began in the late morning.

Just hours before, the cafes were full of residents sipping tea and playing games while children and teenagers hung around graffitied walls near the border.

Soon all were closed and only chickens could be seen on the road as people sheltered behind concrete walls.

Families packed up their homes in the sweltering heat, with one man overheard shouting to his relatives: "Run, come quickly."