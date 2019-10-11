WATCH | Mayor dragged through streets for failing to fix roads as promised

The mayor of a Mexican village was forced from his office, tied to a bakkie and dragged through the streets.

BBC reports that police intervened to free Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández, who reportedly suffered no major injuries.

It was the second attack by farmers demanding that he fulfil his campaign promise to repair a local road.

The Washington Post reports that 11 people were arrested in Las Margaritas, a municipality in the state of Chiapas, for their role in the attack.