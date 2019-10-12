One dead as 'unprecedented' Typhoon Hagibis nears Japan

Powerful Typhoon Hagibis roared towards Japan's coast on Saturday, killing one person and bringing "unprecedented" downpours that prompted authorities to issue their highest-level rain disaster warning.

More than 3.2-million people have been placed under non-compulsory evacuation orders as authorities warn of imminent flood and landslide danger after hours of torrential rains.

Even before making landfall, Hagibis has caused enormous disruption, forcing the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches, delaying the Japanese Grand Prix and grounding all flights in the Tokyo region.

It is forecast to crash into land in central or eastern Japan early Saturday evening local time, packing maximum gusts of 216 kilometres per hour, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

But hours before the worst of the storm arrived, its outer bands claimed the first casualty in Chiba, east of Tokyo, where a man was killed when high winds flipped his car.

Hours of torrential rain prompted the JMA to issue their highest-level emergency rain warning for heavy rain for parts of Tokyo and surrounding areas.

"Unprecedented heavy rain has been seen in cities, towns and villages for which the emergency warning was issued," JMA forecaster Yasushi Kajiwara said at a press briefing.

"The possibility is extremely high that disasters such as landslides and floods have already occurred. It is important to take action that can help save your lives."