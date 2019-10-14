Aussie wrongly jailed for 19 years awarded millions

An Australian economist who wrongfully spent nearly two decades in prison for the assassination of a high-ranking police officer was awarded more than Aus$7 million (US$4.75 million) in compensation on Monday.

Former public servant David Eastman was convicted in 1995 of killing Australian Federal Police officer Colin Winchester and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Eastman, who had always maintained his innocence and mounted several appeals, was freed in 2014 after his conviction was quashed.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Supreme Court ordered the jurisdiction's government to pay him just over Aus$7 million.

Eastman had sought at least Aus$18 million in compensation.