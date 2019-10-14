Man who grew breasts after taking Risperdal wins $8bn settlement

Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $8bn (about R117bn) in punitive damages to Nicholas Murray, who grew breasts after taking the drug Risperdal for five years.

Forbes reported that a Philadelphia, US, jury made the decision after a judge said it could award punitive damages.

According to a CNN report, the man said Johnson & Johnson failed to tell young men they could grow breasts if they took the drug. Murray previously won $680,000 (about R10m) in the case.

CBS reported that Murray was just one of thousands of people who alleged the same thing happened to them after taking the drug.

CBS reported that Johnson & Johnson was confident the “ruling will be overturned”, saying it was “precluded from presenting key evidence”.

USA Today reported Murray as saying that Johnson and Johnson put “profits over patients.”