WATCH | Message from the grave: 'Let me out, it's f***ing dark in here!'

Mourners in Ireland weren't sure what to make of a voice which sounded like it was coming from a coffin of a local man whose funeral they were attending.

The Daily Mail reports those who attended the funeral of Irish Defence Force veteran Shay Bradley on Saturday in Kilmanagh, Leinster, couldn’t believe it when he started speaking to them from his coffin.

As they watched his coffin being buried, his voice was heard shouting: “Hello, hello. Let me out.”

Dublin Live reported that his daughter, Andrea Bradley, posted the video on Facebook, saying: “My dad's dying wish, always the prankster, you got them good Poppabear and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it! I will love you forever #shayslastlaugh.”

Bradley explained the message was recorded before her father passed away and was put out via a speaker in the ground, according to the Daily Mail.