WATCH | Homeless woman gets recording deal from Grammy nominated producer

According to Mother Jones, the video prompted more than 2,000 people to donate towards getting her housing as well as organising a paid gig which she performed on Saturday, at Little Italy celebration. According to NBC L.A, Zamourka's performance centred on raising awareness on homelessness.

Zamourka did not receive any formal training as an opera singer, but told the publication she always strives to give the best performances.

“I am not a professional singer, but I am very critical on how I am going to sound or how I am going to perform. It has to be delivered right.”

She told the L.A Times that initially, she did not want to agree to have the video taken, but the police officer was persistent. Eventually, she agreed and only positive things came out of the viral video.

“I want to thank that police officer who did that video, and I wanted to thank God that he inspired me to do that.”

Grammy nominated producer Joel Diamond told CBS News that Emily is not only an amazing talent, but she also has a great musical career waiting to take off.

“All she needs is an opportunity to fulfill her dream.”