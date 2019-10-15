World

WATCH | Homeless woman gets recording deal from Grammy nominated producer

15 October 2019 - 06:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Emily Zamourka's singing talent has captured the attention of Grammy nominated producer Joel Diamond.
Image: Twitter/LA police department

A video of a 52-year-old homeless woman whose opera singing talent has scored her a recording deal from a Grammy nominated producer has gone viral.

Emily Zamourka is known among Los Angeles residents for her angelic voice.

A video of her singing has received more than one million views.

According to Mother Jones, the video prompted more than 2,000 people to donate towards getting her housing as well as organising a paid gig which she performed on Saturday, at Little Italy celebration. According to NBC L.A, Zamourka's performance centred on raising awareness on homelessness.  

Zamourka did not receive any formal training as an opera singer, but told the publication  she always strives to give the best performances.

“I am not a professional singer, but I am very critical on how I am going to sound or how I am going to perform. It has to be delivered right.”

She told the L.A Times that initially, she did not want to agree to have the video taken, but the police officer was persistent. Eventually, she agreed and only positive things came out of the viral video.

“I want to thank that police officer who did that video, and I wanted to thank God that he inspired me to do that.”

Grammy nominated producer Joel Diamond told CBS News that Emily is not only an amazing talent, but she also has a great musical career waiting to take off.

“All she needs is an opportunity to fulfill her dream.”

