Aussie company turns stones into tree-free waterproof paper

Two Australian entrepreneurs are saving trees by making paper out of stones.

Kevin Garcia and Jon Tse, of Karst Stone Paper, are producing notebooks made with 80%-90% crushed stone and 10% non-toxic resin, which is used to bind the stone.

Because they are made of stone, the notebooks are waterproof, tear-resistant and not subject to bleed-through, said CNN.

Garcia explained how it's made: “If you look at the whole process of how paper is traditionally made, it involves chopping trees, adding chemicals and bleach to make pulp, using lots of water and then squeezing, drying and flattening it into sheets of paper.

“It's labour intensive and contributes to high carbon-emission deforestation,” he said.

According to the Karst Stone Paper website, one ton of traditional wood-pulp paper requires about 18 tall trees and 2,770 litres of water.