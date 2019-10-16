WATCH | Leopard stalks and attacks sleeping dog

In a video that's gone viral, a leopard can be seen stalking a sleeping dog at a home in the city of Amreli in India.

Hindustan Times reports the video shows the leopard walking stealthily towards the dog sleeping at the doorstep.

“It finds its moment and attacks the dog, grabbing it by the neck with its jaws. The dog, luckily, manages to free itself and runs away barking.”

The spine-chilling incident was posted to Instagram by India Today.