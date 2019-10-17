Four-day-old baby found buried alive in India

An investigation has been launched to find the parents of a four-day-old girl, who was buried alive in northern India.

According to a CNN report, the infant was rescued after she was found in an earthen pot in a cemetery.

She was pulled to safety in Uttar Pradesh on October 10 by a couple who were burying their child who had died in hospital.

The couple, Hitesh Sirohi and Vaishali Kumar, alerted the police and ambulance services and the baby was taken to a hospital where she is receiving treatment for a lung infection, The Sun reported.

Sirohi told The Times of India that he found the baby wrapped in a cloth, crying.

“At one point I thought that my daughter had come alive. But then realised the voice was coming from a pot,” he told the publication.

The infant's burial, according to The Guardian, is suspected to be a case of female infanticide as some parents in India prefer sons to daughters.

The country, according to an annual report compiled by the United Nations Development Programme, was ranked 130 out of 151 countries in last year's gender inequality index.