Environmentalists gain, far right loses ground in Swiss election

The Greens made strong gains in Switzerland's election on Sunday while the far-right party lost ground, early results showed, potentially putting environmentalists in the mix for a seat in the coalition that has governed the country for decades.

The Greens rode on voters' concerns about climate change in the parliamentary election and could dilute centre-right parties' grip on power.

Changing just one member of the seven-seat cabinet would be a political sensation. The Greens have never had a seat in the four-party Federal Council.

The far-right People's Party (SVP), which won record seats in 2015 amid Europe's refugee crisis, slipped 3.1 points to 26.3% while the Green Party's share surged 5.6 points to 12.7% of the vote, according to a projection for broadcaster SRF based on partial results.

The smaller, more centrist Green Liberal Party (GLP) also advanced to 7.6%, bringing the two parties' combined strength to more than 20% should they overcome policy differences and decide to join forces.