Hong Kong protests descend into chaos after weeks of relative calm

Hong Kong riot police and protesters exchanged teargas and petrol bombs on Sunday as an illegal anti-government march that attracted tens of thousands descended into chaos, with hundreds of shops trashed and Chinese banks and metro stations targeted.

After two weeks of relative calm, the major rally showed that the pro-democracy campaign has not lost support and that hard-core protesters will continue to clash with police.

"You can see Hong Kongers won’t easily give up their right to demonstrate... today’s turnout is more than I expected," said Daniel Yeung, an unemployed protester.

"You can see that as long as people keep coming out in large numbers we are safe and can keep fighting,” he said.

Hong Kong has been battered by months of often huge and violent protests over concerns that Beijing is tightening its grip on the city, the worst political crisis since Britain handed the city back to China in 1997.

Protesters threw petrol bombs at the Tsim Sha Tsui police station on Kowloon peninsula after police inside fired volleys of teargas to disperse demonstrators on the street.

Some erected fiery barriers on Nathan Road, a major retail strip in the Kowloon district, as riot police, shields in front, marched towards them, while others fired teargas.

Police used several water canon trucks to disperse protesters, spraying jets of blue dye into the crowds and sending hundreds fleeing. Police have used the dye to identify protesters.