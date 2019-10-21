WATCH | Coach disarms shotgun-wielding student, hugs him

Dramatic surveillance footage, released on Friday, shows the moment football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student who had brought a loaded shotgun to his high school in Portland, Oregon, on May 17.

“The newly released video captures Lowe pulling then-18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz into a hallway, while holding the gun away. He grips the teenager close, passing the weapon off to another man, who sprints up to help,” the Washington Post reported.

The shotgun was loaded with one round, marked with the words, “The last red pill 5-17-19 just for me”, according to the publication.

USA Today reported prosecutors as saying that Granados-Diaz, now 19, pleaded guilty on October 10 to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.

He was sentenced to three years' probation and is receiving treatment for mental health issues and substance abuse.