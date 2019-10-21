Who are the youths behind the Catalonia protest violence?

The violent protests that have swept Catalonia over the jailing of nine separatist leaders have involved veteran anarchists and youthful troublemakers as well as outraged separatists, some of whom became radicalised only recently.

"I am 24, have a masters and a job and I never imagined myself setting fire to a barricade with my face masked," said one protester who gave her name only as Aida.

She has joined in protests every day since they erupted in the region after Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to up to 13 years in jail for sedition over a failed 2017 independence bid.

Nearly 600 people have been injured in clashes with police since the protests started. Demonstrators have set fire to cars and garbage bins and thrown rocks at police, who have responded with batons and rubber bullets.

"I don't justify the violence, but we are simply defending ourselves from the repression of the police," Aida said.

Like Aida, those responsible for the violence are all young, sometimes even minors. They are not intimidated by the television crews, sometimes waving to the camera or dancing in front of burning barricades.