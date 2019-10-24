World

WATCH | Man targets cockroaches, blows up lawn

24 October 2019 - 09:14 By TIMESLIVE
The cockroaches had set up a nest in his lawn.
The cockroaches had set up a nest in his lawn.
Image: 123rf/Gan Chaonan

A Brazilian man trying to exterminate a nest of cockroaches blew up most of his lawn. 

The New York Post reported that Cesar Schmitz attempted to obliterate the cockroaches by pouring petrol on his lawn and striking a match, which set off a blast on his property in the southern city of Enéas Marques.

Schmitz said his wife was scared of the insects and begged him “to destroy their nest under the ground once and for all”.

Luckily, Schmitz and his two dogs were not injured, but they got the frights of their lives. 

MORE

Ewww: The cockroach challenge creeps out the internet

A bizarre and unusual challenge often gets a quick response on social media.
News
5 months ago

Papa roach: Chinese farmer breeds bugs for the table

As farmer Li Bingcai opened the door to his cockroach farm in southwest China, an insect the size of a dart flew into his face.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

WATCH | Karate kicks save cockroaches from zombification

The only way an emerald jewel wasp can reproduce is by using a cockroach as a host for its larvae.
News
11 months ago

A cockroach crawled into a woman's ear - and it took 9 days to get it out

A cockroach crawled inside a Florida woman's ear while she was sleeping. It took nine days and three doctors to get it out.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  2. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa
  3. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  4. WATCH | Pastor slates matric pupil's 'satanic' artwork at KZN school South Africa
  5. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X