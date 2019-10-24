World

WATCH | UK police find 39 bodies in cargo truck

24 October 2019 - 08:30 By Deepa Kesa

British police found the bodies of 38 adults and a teenager in a truck container on October 23 2019. The container was believed to have come from Bulgaria.

Emergency services were alerted after the bodies were found at an industrial site in Grays, about 32km from central London. Police said the driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police inspected a large white container on a red truck next to warehouses at the site. They sealed off the surrounding area of Waterglade Industrial Park, not far from docks on the River Thames, as they carried out their investigation.

The truck was thought to have entered Britain at Holyhead, a north Wales port that is a major entry point for traffic from Ireland.

