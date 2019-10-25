World

Philippine mayor on Duterte's drug list killed by gunmen

25 October 2019 - 17:59 By Karen Lema
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, on October 4 2019.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, on October 4 2019.
Image: Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

A mayor on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's list of local officials suspected to have drug links was killed by still unidentified gunmen on Friday, the latest high-profile killing in his war on drugs.

David Navarro, a town mayor in the southern island of Mindanao, was being transported by police to a prosecutor's office in Cebu City, in the central Philippines, when gunmen ambushed him and his police escorts, police said.

Navarro was arrested by the police on Thursday after he was accused of assaulting a massage therapist in Cebu.

Navarro was included in Duterte's updated list of "narco-politicians" which his office made public in March, ahead of the May 2019 mid-term polls.

Police said they have killed 6,700 drug dealers during shootouts in a war on drugs unleashed by Duterte more than three years ago, a campaign condemned by domestic and international human rights groups.

On October 14, the Philippines' police chief stepped down on less than a month before his retirement, after he was accused of involvement in "recycling" confiscated drugs, an allegation that could undermine the government's anti-narcotics campaign.

- Reuters

MORE

Philippine drug war enforcer says 'sh** happens' after cop kills toddler

A former police general who oversaw the bloodiest years of the Philippines' war on drugs shrugged off the killing by police of a three-year-old girl ...
News
3 months ago

Philippine May Day marchers rally against Duterte

Thousands of Philippine protesters marched in Labour Day rallies on Wednesday, torching a giant effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as they attacked ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  2. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  4. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  5. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X