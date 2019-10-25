World

WATCH | Falling tree destroys home as girls watch TV

25 October 2019 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE
The teens were watching television when the tree came crashing down.
Image: 123rf/Komkrit Noenpoempisut

Two teens and their dog are lucky to be alive after a tree crashed into their home in the US as they watched television.

The video shows the two teen girls sitting in the living room with their chihuahua, Gizmo, according to Inside Edition.

The girls' father told Fox5 that a stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen behind the girls probably saved their lives because it prevented the tree from fully falling into the living room.

Daily Mail quotes the family's Facebook page, "We are doing ok - we are just thankful that our girls and puppy made it out ok!! Thank you for all the prayers!"

