I will not back government's election bid, says UK former finance minister

27 October 2019 - 14:00 By Elizabeth Piper
Philip Hammond says he won't support Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Britain's former finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday he would vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid on Monday to force an election, saying parliament should be focused on trying to secure a deal to leave the European Union.

"I shall be voting against him. This is not the time to be holding a general election, it is a time for cool heads and grown up government," Hammond told Sky News, adding that parliament should instead be scrutinising the Brexit deal.

"The government should stop making threats, stop throwing tantrums and get on with the grown up business of doing its business."

