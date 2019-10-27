World

UK PM Johnson should offer commitment rejecting a no-deal Brexit, says Labour

27 October 2019 - 12:59 By Elizabeth Piper
Diane Abbott reiterated Labour's position on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the opposition party cannot back the election bid until it is sure a so-called no deal Brexit is off the table.
Diane Abbott reiterated Labour's position on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the opposition party cannot back the election bid until it is sure a so-called no deal Brexit is off the table.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should offer parliament an unequivocal commitment he will not lead Britain out of the European Union without a deal if he wants backing for an early election bid, Labour's home affairs spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Diane Abbott reiterated Labour's position on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the opposition party cannot back the election bid until it is sure a so-called no deal Brexit is off the table.

"One way of doing it is for Boris Johnson to come to the floor of the house and give the House of Commons (lower house of parliament) a commitment that whatever happens, he will not take Britain out of the EU without a deal," she said.

"If he said clearly and unequivocally that 'I will not take Britain out of the EU without a deal', I think not just the Labour Party would be satisfied ... a lot of Conservative MPs (members of parliament) would be satisfied."

"Let's wait to see if he does that."

* Reuters

READ MORE:

London insists UK leaving EU on October 31, despite delay request

A defiant British government doubled down on Sunday, insisting it would leave the EU in 11 days' time despite parliament forcing a reluctant prime ...
News
6 days ago

UK parliament deals fresh blow to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not negotiate a further delay to Britain's departure from the EU after parliament voted ...
News
1 week ago

Brexit day of reckoning: parliament to vote on Johnson's deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts his last-minute Brexit deal to a vote in an extraordinary sitting of the British parliament on Saturday, a day of ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  2. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  4. City of Joburg, banks under cyber attack South Africa
  5. Seriously?! Another pole stuck in middle of new road South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X