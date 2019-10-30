Drug overdoses lower life expectancy in US as opioid crisis takes its toll

Drug overdoses have driven the first significant reduction in US life expectancy since the HIV/Aids epidemic in the 1990s, an official report published on Wednesday showed.

Americans have lost almost four months of longevity since 2014, the report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

"This is the first big drop since 1993, and the main driver behind that was the HIV epidemic," Renee Gindi, a health statistician for the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics told AFP.

An American born in 2017 can expect to live an average of 78.6 years, compared with 78.9 years in 2014, according to the report which confirms previously published preliminary data.

Up until the 1960s, life expectancy was under 70 years.