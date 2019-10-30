US 'Armenian genocide' recognition 'worthless', says Turkey's Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the recognition by the US House of Representatives of the "Armenian genocide" as "worthless" and the "biggest insult" to the Turkish people.

His foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also suggested Tuesday's resolution was "revenge" for Turkish actions in Syria.

Turkey has also summoned the US ambassador to Ankara.

"From here I am addressing US public opinion and the entire world: this step which was taken is worthless and we do not recognise it," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

"In our faith, genocide is definitely banned," he said. "We consider such an accusation to be the biggest insult to our people."

Turkey strongly denies the accusation of genocide and says that both Armenians and Turks died as a result of World War I. It puts the death toll in the hundreds of thousands.

Tuesday's vote was a first for the US Congress, where similar measures with such direct language have been introduced for decades but never passed.