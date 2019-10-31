World

Qantas grounds Boeing 737 plane with crack, inspects others

31 October 2019 - 10:55 By afp
The grounding of the Qantas plane is the latest safety concern for Boeing. File photo.
The grounding of the Qantas plane is the latest safety concern for Boeing. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Australian flag carrier Qantas said on Thursday it had grounded one Boeing 737NG due to a structural crack, and was urgently inspecting 32 others for the flaw.

The grounding is the latest safety concern for Boeing, as it reels from two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people and highlighted problems with the planes' flight handling software.

The US aviation authority this month ordered checks of Boeing 737NG planes that had flown more than 30,000 times.

That came after the company reported the "pickle fork", which helps connect the wing to the fuselage, could be prone to cracking.

Qantas said Thursday it had found the fault in a more lightly used aircraft, one that had recorded fewer than 27,000 flights.

"This aircraft has been removed from service for repair," Qantas said in a statement, adding it had hastened its inspections of 32 other 737NG plans to be completed by Friday.

Air Zimbabwe resumes flights to South Africa after suspension lifted

Zimbabwe's national airline has resumed flights to South Africa, the company said on Monday, after a halt last week when Airports Company South ...
News
2 days ago

The announcement by Qantas raised fears the cracking issue could affect newer planes than previously thought, leading to calls for the Australian airline to ground its entire 737 fleet.

"These aircraft should be kept safe on the ground until urgent inspections are completed," an engineers' union representative, Steve Purvinas, said in a statement.

However Qantas described the call to ground its 737 fleet as "completely irresponsible".

"We would never operate an aircraft unless it was completely safe to do so," Qantas head of engineering Chris Snook said.

"Even when a crack is present, it does not immediately compromise the safety of the aircraft."

The FAA initially said Boeing notified the agency of the problem after encountering the issue on a plane in China and that subsequent inspections showed other planes also had cracks.

The NG is a precursor plane to the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded since mid-March following the two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg faced another round of tough questions on Wednesday from US lawmakers who accused the company of a "lack of candour" over the crashes.

MORE

POLL | Do you feel safe on local flights after grounding saga?

Yes? No?
News
1 week ago

We don't use fake parts, says SAA as safety watchdog probes midair emergency

SAA Technical does not use fake parts on aircraft it services, the airline’s board of directors said on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  2. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  3. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  4. Husband who lost wife, kids in cliff plunge rejects speculation about tragedy South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X