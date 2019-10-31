WATCH | Trump's speech on Al-Baghdadi's death compared with Obama's on Bin Laden

US comedian Jimmy Kimmel has compared US president Donald Trump's national address after the killing of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with that of former US president Barack Obama, after the US killed Osama bin Laden.

The Al-Qaeda leader died on May 2 2011. Al-Baghdadi was killed on October 26 2019.

Kimmel compared Trump's 48-minute speech with Obama's nine-and-a-half-minute announcement, as well as the differences between the two leaders' choice of words and focus.