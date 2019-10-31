WATCH | Trump's speech on Al-Baghdadi's death compared with Obama's on Bin Laden
US comedian Jimmy Kimmel has compared US president Donald Trump's national address after the killing of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with that of former US president Barack Obama, after the US killed Osama bin Laden.
The Al-Qaeda leader died on May 2 2011. Al-Baghdadi was killed on October 26 2019.
Kimmel compared Trump's 48-minute speech with Obama's nine-and-a-half-minute announcement, as well as the differences between the two leaders' choice of words and focus.
The Pentagon has released graphic images from last weekend's raid in Syria, in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed on October 26 2019. This after US president Donald Trump said Baghdadi died “whimpering” and “crying”. However, General Kenneth McKenzie, who led the operation, said he could not confirm this. Some have said this is the end of an era for the “war on terror”.