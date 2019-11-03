Indian capital New Delhi gasps under choking, toxic smog

India's capital New Delhi was enveloped in heavy, toxic smog Sunday - the worst levels in recent years - with flights diverted or delayed as politicians blamed each other for failing to tackle the crisis.

Every winter, the megacity of 20 million people is blanketed by a poisonous smog of car fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from stubble burning at farms in neighbouring states.

Concentrations of particles measuring less than 2.5 microns hit the highest level of this season, exacerbated by light rains late on Saturday, India's state-run System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said.

The reading for pollutants in the atmosphere hit 810 micrograms per cubic metre on Sunday morning, beyond the "hazardous" zone according to the US embassy in Delhi, which independently monitors pollution levels.

The recommended WHO safe daily maximum is 25.

"Pollution has reached unbearable levels," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Sunday.