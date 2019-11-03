Politician's ear bitten off, 5 others hurt in knife fight at Hong Kong mall

A bloody knife fight in Hong Kong left six people wounded on Sunday evening, including a local pro-democracy politician who had his ear bitten off, capping another chaotic day of political unrest in the city.

Flashmob rallies erupted inside multiple shopping centers across the international finance hub over the afternoon, sparking frequent clashes with riot police.

The violence was less sustained than Saturday when police and protesters fought hours of cat and mouse battles after thousands took the streets for an unsanctioned march.

But the day ended with a brutal fight taking place outside a shopping mall in Tai Koo Shing, a middle-class neighbourhood on the main island where protesters had gathered for much of the afternoon.

Live broadcasts showed Andrew Chiu, a local pro-democracy councillor, with much of one ear severed.

A second man was unconscious in a growing pool of blood as bystanders desperately tried to stem wounds to his back.