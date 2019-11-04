Build that wall! Barriers back 30 years after Berlin Wall

When the Berlin Wall came tumbling down 30 years ago, many hoped its demise portended an end to barriers between borders and isolationism.

But with US President Donald Trump's planned wall on the border with Mexico, the West Bank "separation barrier" and Hungary's anti-migrant fence facing Serbia and Croatia, manmade partitions are going up again.

"Edifices of fear, both real and imaginary, are being constructed everywhere," the Transnational Institute, an Amsterdam-based think-tank, wrote in its "Building Walls" report last year.

The fall of the Berlin Wall, a Cold War structure erected in 1961 to separate Soviet-allied East Berlin from the democratic West, was met with jubilation by Germans and millions of others dreaming of cooperation and openness in a more globalist and liberal world.

But the optimism and idealism of 1989 was "short-lived," said Alexandra Novosseloff, a senior researcher at the International Peace Institute in New York.

"Walls are still there and have multiplied. There are more today than 30 years ago," she told AFP.

Not only physical walls but also political and legislative ones are rising.

The United States and some European countries have been taking an ever-harder stance against migrants, and Brexit is the result of citizens choosing to leave a barrier-free European Union created exactly to put an end to the continent's recurrent, bloody conflicts -- often over border disputes.

Too risky

Bruno Tertrais, deputy director of the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris, argues that globalisation has, somewhat ironically, fuelled a resurgence of nationalism.