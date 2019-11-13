World

Hong Kong to shut all schools on Thursday for safety reasons

13 November 2019 - 09:22 By Reuters
Anti-government protesters gather bricks to set up barricades during a demonstration at the Central District in Hong Kong, China, November 13, 2019.
Anti-government protesters gather bricks to set up barricades during a demonstration at the Central District in Hong Kong, China, November 13, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes on Thursday due to transportation and safety reasons, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said on Wednesday.

The bureau made the announcement in an statement, and urged protestors to stop all violent acts.

Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence. 

