World

Indian capital in 'day-to-day battle' with smog as cool weather sets in

13 November 2019 - 09:36 By Reuters
A bird flies amidst smog near India's Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2019.
A bird flies amidst smog near India's Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Cooler temperatures and lighter wind trapped heavy smog over the Indian capital on Wednesday, pushing pollution to "severe" levels in many places with no immediate relief in sight, government agencies said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 494, according to the monitoring agency SAFAR.

The index measures the levels of airborne PM 2.5 - particles that can reach deep into the lungs. Anything above 60 is considered unhealthy.

With the cool season setting in, the city was likely to suffer for weeks.

"Now that it is getting colder, air is not rising high enough to disperse pollutants. The whole trapping is happening close to the ground," said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, an executive director at Centre for Science and Environment, a Delhi-based research and advocacy organisation.

The Central Pollution Control Board said pollution levels had touched 500 in some parts of the city, meaning danger for healthy people, not just those suffering from existing conditions.

Farmers burning stubble in their fields in areas around the city have been generating clouds of acrid smoke, SAFAR said, and the smog could get even worse.

"No sudden recovery is expected under this condition at least for the next two days and AQI is likely to deteriorate further," it said.

The city government is restricting private cars until Nov. 15 with an "odd-even" system based on the licence plates but Roy Chowdhury was not optimistic it would help much, given the weather.

"Emergency measures cannot clear the air up when there is no wind to blow pollution away. It is a day-to-day battle right now," she said. 

READ MORE:

Millions in Indian capital endure 'eye-burning' smog

Millions of people in India's capital started the week Monday choking through "eye-burning" smog, with schools closed, cars taken off the road and ...
News
1 week ago

Indian capital New Delhi gasps under choking, toxic smog

India's capital New Delhi was enveloped in heavy, toxic smog Sunday - the worst levels in recent years - with flights diverted or delayed as ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa
  3. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  4. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  5. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Bokke must fall' EFF's Ndlozi not prepared to celebrate 'untransformed' ...
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X