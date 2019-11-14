General rebuked after tempers flare over rebuilding Notre Dame

The French army general charged with the rebuilding of Paris' fire-ravaged Notre Dame was rebuked by the government on Thursday after telling the chief architect to "shut his mouth" in a sign of tension over the cathedral's future appearance.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin lost his cool with architect Philippe Villeneuve in a dispute over whether to replace the spire - which was toppled in the April 15 blaze - with an exact replica or mix things up with a modern twist.

"As for the chief architect, I have already explained that he should shut his mouth," Georgelin said to gasps of astonishment at a meeting of the cultural affairs committee of the lower house National Assembly late on Wednesday.

Culture Minister Franck Riester tweeted on Thursday that Georgelin's outburst was "not acceptable".

"Respect is a cardinal value in our society. As public officials, we must be exemplary," he said.

'Best choice for Notre-Dame'

President Emmanuel Macron - who appointed Georgelin to head the massive reconstruction project - has said he is in favour of adding a "contemporary" touch to the spire.

But Villeneuve insists it must be redone exactly as it was before.