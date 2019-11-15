Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate propose victim compensation fund

The executors of the estate of Jeffrey Epstein said on Thursday they had asked a judge to approve the creation of a proposed fund to compensate women the financier was accused of having sexually abused.

The executors, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, said in a statement that the fund would create a "voluntary, confidential, non-adversarial alternative to litigation."

Epstein, 66, died by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, two days after signing a will and putting his estimated $577m (R8.5bn) estate into a trust. He had been arrested in July on federal sex trafficking charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

His estate is facing about a dozen lawsuits from women who say Epstein sexually abused them, many while they were underage.

The proposed compensation fund, which must be approved by a US Virgin Islands court, would be overseen by administrators including Jordana Feldman and Kenneth Feinberg, who have worked on compensation funds for victims affected by the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

Women who choose not to take part in the programme would still be allowed to pursue their claims against the estate in court, according to Thursday's statement. It was not immediately clear how much money would be available for the victim compensation fund.