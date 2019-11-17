World

Internet restricted in protest-hit Iran: report

17 November 2019 - 16:00 By afp
The decision was made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and communicated to internet service providors overnight, the source added.
The decision was made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and communicated to internet service providors overnight, the source added.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Authorities have restricted internet access in Iran, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Sunday, after nearly two days of nationwide protests triggered by a petrol price hike.

"Access to the internet has been limited as of last night and for the next 24 hours," an informed source at the information and telecommunications ministry said, quoted by ISNA.

The decision was made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and communicated to internet service providors overnight, the source added.

It came after state television accused "hostile media" of trying to use fake news and videos on social media to exaggerate the protests as "large and extensive".

Netblocks, a website that monitors online services, said late Saturday the country was in the grip of an internet shutdown.

"Confirmed: Iran is now in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown; realtime network data show connectivity at 7% of ordinary levels after twelve hours of progressive network disconnections," it said on Twitter.

At least one person was killed and others injured during the demonstrations that started across the country on Friday night, Iranian media said.

The protests erupted hours after it was announced the price of petrol would be increased by 50 percent for the first 60 litres and 300 percent for anything above that each month.

READ MORE:

How Zimbabweans stayed online when government shut down the internet

When government played its heavy hand on freedom of speech by shutting down social media space, Zimbabweans were ready to counter it.
News
9 months ago

#KeepItOn: Keep internet on, is plea to Zimbwabwe government

The Right2 Know campaign has co-signed a letter from more than 20 organisations calling on the government of Zimbabwe to restore access to internet ...
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa
  2. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  3. If Ace is charged, Cyril can take charge and other highlights from 'Vrye ... South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  5. Woman shot dead in hijacking at intersection in Bramley South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X