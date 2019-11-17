UK's Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein accuser

The interview dominated the front pages of Britain's newspapers on Sunday, with several titles across the political spectrum focussing on the prince's apparent lack of regret.

"Not one single word of remorse," said the Mail on Sunday -- a headline echoed by the Sunday Mirror, which said: "No sweat... and no regret".

The prince "seemed unconcerned by the seriousness of the matter, laughing and smiling at several points during the interview... and expressed no regrets or concern about Epstein's victims," commented The Guardian.

Andrew, 59 -- eighth in line to the throne -- has been heavily criticised over his links to multimillionaire Epstein, who was found dead in a New York jail in August.

A coroner ruled that he committed suicide by hanging, while awaiting trial on federal charges he trafficked girls as young as 14 for sex.

Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a girl under the age of 18 for prostitution and served 13 months in a US prison before being released on probation.

Nonetheless Andrew, who hosted him at Windsor Castle and remained in contact immediately following his release, is adamant it has not tarnished Britain's head of state.

"I don't believe it's been damaging to the Queen at all, it has to me," he said, noting "the wider family couldn't have been more supportive".

"It has been, what I would describe as a constant sore in the family," the father-of-two added of the impact on his immediate family.

The wrong thing to do

The BBC interview, filmed at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, is the first time the prince has answered questions on his relationship with Epstein. In 2015, he used a public appearance at Davos in Switzerland to deny the claims.

The royal, who repeatedly insisted he was "not close" to the disgraced financier, discussed a photograph showing him with his arm around then 17-year-old Roberts, now Giuffre, with Epstein's friend Ghislaine Maxwell in the background.

Andrew cast doubt on the picture's veracity, which he described as "a photograph of a photograph of a photograph".

"I don't believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested," he said, claiming he had never been in the upstairs area of Maxwell's London flat where it was taken.

"Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored but I don't recollect that photograph ever being taken."

Andrew also faced questions over staying with Epstein at his Manhattan townhouse shortly after his release from prison.

He claimed it was "a convenient place to stay" and that he did so to end their friendship face-to-face.

"I have gone through this in my mind so many times. At the end of the day... it was definitely the wrong thing to do.