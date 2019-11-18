World

Surprise! Model had no idea she was pregnant until 10 minutes before giving birth

18 November 2019 - 06:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Australian model Erin Langmaid had no idea she was pregnant until she went into labour.
Image: Instagram/Erin Langmaid

Australian model Erin Langmaid gave birth to a surprise baby girl two weeks ago, and she had no idea she'd been pregnant.

According to 7 News, Langmaid was on birth control and had no morning sickness or cravings, and all her clothes fitted her perfectly.

Minutes before giving birth, she felt unwell. Ten minutes later she was holding her 3.5kg baby girl named Isla.

In an exclusive interview, her boyfriend, Dan Cart, told the publication he heard screams from the bathroom, and upon arrival saw Langmaid with a newborn baby.

It wasn't all smooth in the beginning as Isla wasn't breathing and had turned blue, but her quick-thinking father called emergency services.

Asked how many months Langmaid had been carrying their child, Cart responded: “I don't know. We didn't know she was pregnant. Mother is OK and the baby is not OK.”

None of the photographs in Langmaid's Instagram account show her with a baby bump.

She has since updated her followers by posting two pictures - one of their newborn daughter, and the other of her new family, which she captioned: “The hardest week of our lives. You are my rock, and now you're Isla's.”

