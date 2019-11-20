World

Bar offers free drinks to women based on their weight

20 November 2019 - 11:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The drinks promotion is on offer at Fusion Club, at the Cassells Al Barsha Hotel.
Image: 123RF / Andreypopov

A bar in Dubai is causing a buzz by offering free drinks to women based on how much they weigh.

According to Fox News, Fusion Club, at the Cassells Al Barsha Hotel, introduced a drinks promotion that rewarded heavier women.

The more they weigh, the more free drinks they receive.

To claim the reward, women must weigh themselves on a scale by the door, next to a slogan that reads, “It's good to gain weight”, and then present the reading, recorded on a piece of paper, to bar staff, the Mirror reported.

For every kilogramme a woman weighs, the bar matches it with one free United Arab Emirates dirham to spend on drinks.

The bar's vice-president, Baburaj ED, told Metro there was nothing wrong with the offer. 

“We have different promotions at Fusion Club every month, which are often 'crazy' and unique, and are enjoyed by both men and women.”

“We never ask any women to check their weight. We trust them and just serve whatever number they wrote on the paper ... Therefore we don't see any reason to feel we had bad intentions about the offer.”

Reactions

Not everyone is convinced.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions.

