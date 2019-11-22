Trump says he had Giuliani work on Ukraine because he is 'great crime fighter'

President Donald Trump on Friday offered an explanation for his use of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to work on Ukraine policy - a pivotal issue in the Democratic-led US House of Representatives impeachment inquiry - by citing Giuliani's crime fighting reputation and calling Ukraine a corrupt country.

Trump made his remarks the day after the fifth and final scheduled day of public impeachment hearings that put a spotlight on Trump's controversial decision to give Giuliani, a private citizen with no formal job in his administration, an outsized role to shape US policy toward Ukraine.

The impeachment inquiry threatens Trump's presidency even as he seeks re-election in November 2020.

A key question in the inquiry is why Trump used his personal lawyer in such a role and not the usual government channels. During the hearings, current and former White House officials and diplomats voiced alarm at Giuliani's activities such as trying to push Ukraine to carry out two investigations that could harm Trump's political adversaries.

Trump called Ukraine corrupt and said Giuliani was the right person for the job.

"He's like an iconic figure in this country for two reasons. He was the greatest mayor in the history of New York and he was the greatest crime fighter probably in the last 50 years," Trump said on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" programme of Giuliani, who previously served as the mayor of the largest US city and as a federal prosecutor.

"He's also a friend of mine. He's a great person," Trump added. "... When you're dealing with a corrupt country - if Rudy Giuliani - he's got credentials because of his reputation. ... When Rudy Giuliani goes there and you hear it's a corrupt country, I mean it means a lot."