WATCH | A 1.5m cobra rescued from under car's bonnet after two hours

A 1.5m cobra was rescued from under a car bonnet parked in a court compound in western India.

On November 20 2019, people saw a snake slithering towards the car parked in the court compound.

The car's owner alerted a snake rescue team who searched the car but found nothing. Then one of the snake rescuers saw the snake sticking out from the grille area below the car bonnet.

The rescue took at least two hours. Footage shows the rescuers eventually dragging the snake out bit by bit. The reptile was released back into the jungle.