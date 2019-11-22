World

WATCH | Nine-year-old to become world's youngest university graduate

22 November 2019 - 10:49 By Deepa Kesa

With an IQ of 145, nine-year-old Belgian boy Laurent Simons is on track to become the world's youngest university graduate when he completes a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering next month. 

While most children his age are attending primary school, this nine-year old is on track to earn his degree at Eindhoven's University of Technology in the Netherlands in a month's time.

When Simons is not at university, he is similar to most children his age, spending his time walking his dog, playing video games like Minecraft and Fortnite and posting pictures on Instagram.

