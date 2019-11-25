WATCH | Doctor sucks urine to save elderly man during a mid-flight emergency

A doctor saved an elderly man’s life by sucking urine from his bladder for 37 minutes during a mid-flight emergency.

According to Asia One, vascular surgeon Zhang Hong was traveling on a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou on Tuesday when the emergency call for an on-board doctor was initiated.

The Mirror reported an elderly man had about 800ml of urine in his bladder but wasn’t able to urinate.

The alarm was raised when there was still about six hours before the flight was to land in New York, US.

In a video that has been circulating online, a makeshift bed was made and Hong used materials available to him, including a portable oxygen mask, a syringe needle and straws.

In it, Hong can be seen sucking and spitting the urine into an empty wine bottle.