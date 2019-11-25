World

WATCH | Internet sensation Max the dog does doughnuts for an hour before cops swoop

25 November 2019 - 12:43 By Jessica Levitt

Meet Max the lab who drove a car for an hour, in reverse, before emergency officials swooped in to help.

Yup, this is a true story.

The Guardian reports residents in Port St Lucie, Florida, US, called emergency officials after a car was spotted doing doughnuts for more than an hour in their hood.

Inside was a black labrador, Max, who was seen jumping around while the car went round and round.

The Independent reports the dog was unharmed after rescue personnel arrived on the scene to rescue Max and the car.

Footage of the car going around in circles has been widely shared on the internet, with Max becoming an instant internet sensation.

