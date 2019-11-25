X-rays of broken bones lay bare domestic violence in Italy

"I didn't want it to be gory, just to show something true, real and not fake. This is telling the truth, it's not made up," Vantadori told AFP.

"The good thing about X-rays is that we're all the same, substantially. Our bones are all the same. So any of these could be any woman," she said.

In Italy, 142 women were killed through domestic violence in 2018, up 0.7 percent from a year earlier, according to Italian research institute Eures, a number those working to help these women say is disturbingly consistent.

In the last five years, 538,000 women were the victims of physical or sexual abuse by their partners, according to Italy's national statistics agency Instat.

Scared to be counted

Experts say those numbers are conservative because women are reluctant to come forward, partly due to fears of leaving their homes and children.

The show in the hospital's lobby features about a dozen images: X-rays of a broken nose, a shattered wrist, crushed finger, shin or rib snapped in two -- interlaced with quotes from anonymous women.

One recounted how her partner smashed her face against the kitchen wall and pummelled her with blows, 43 times.

"I counted the blows to try to distract myself from the pain, otherwise I'd be dead," the woman said.