Man dies after jumping from building following Albania quake
26 November 2019 - 11:03
A man in his fifties died early Tuesday after jumping from a building in a panic following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Albania, the defence ministry said.
The incident occurred in Kurbin in northwestern Albania, it said. The earthquake struck about 34 kilometres northwest of the capital Tirana, sending people in the city running into the streets.
6 dead, 325 injured and many trapped in rubble after 6.4 #earthquake strikes #Albania #tirana #durres #thumane @LastQuake pic.twitter.com/unlAmJeW8h— Ardit Toca (@Ardit_Toca) November 26, 2019
Dramatic views from Thumane, close Durres: a child saved after entire building collapsed. Reports of another 5 floor building collapsed. #Earthquake #Albania— Celik Rruplli (@Celikso) November 26, 2019
Photo: Oligert Musta pic.twitter.com/EJQDNWroYg